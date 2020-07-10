Daily Pivots: (S1) 134.83; (P) 135.37; (R1) 135.70; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral with today’s retreat. Another rise is mildly in favor as long as 133.94 minor support holds. Above 135.91 will target 139.74 high. However, break of 133.94 will suggest completion of the rebound from 131.68. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for this support instead..

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, we’re seeing price actions from 122.75 (2016 low) as a sideway consolidation pattern. As long as 147.95 resistance holds, an eventual downside breakout remains in favor. However, firm break of 147.95 will raise the chance of long term bullish reversal. Focus will then be turned to 156.59 resistance for confirmation.