Daily Pivots: (S1) 137.23; (P) 137.61; (R1) 138.01; More…

Further rise is still in favor in GBP/JPY with 135.87 support intact, despite loss of upside momentum. Current rebound from 133.03 could target a test on 142.71 high. On the downside, however, break of 135.87 minor support will argue that rebound from 133.03 has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for retesting this support first.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen only as a rising leg of the sideway consolidation pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). As long as 147.95 resistance holds, an eventual downside breakout remains in favor. However, firm break of 147.95 will raise the chance of long term bullish reversal. Focus will then be turned to 156.59 resistance for confirmation.