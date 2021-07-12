<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 151.79; (P) 152.43; (R1) 153.69; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral first with focus on 153.14 minor resistance. Firm break there will argue that corrective fall from 156.05 has completed with three waves down to 150.64, on bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 155.13/156.05 resistance zone. On the downside, break of 150.64 will resume the correction. But downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 136.96 to 156.05 at 148.75 to bring rebound.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). Focus remains on 156.59 resistance (2018 high). Sustained break there should confirm long term bullish trend reversal. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 at 167.93. On the downside, break of 149.03 support is needed to be the first sign of completion of the rise from 123.94. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish even in case of deep pull back.