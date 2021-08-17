<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 150.71; (P) 151.46; (R1) 151.99; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the downside at this point. Rebound from 148.43 should have completed at 153.42 already. Deeper fall would be seen back to retest 148.43 support first. On the upside, break of 153.28 resistance is now needed to indicate resumption of rebound from 148.43. Otherwise, risk will stay mildly on the downside in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). Focus remains on 156.59 resistance (2018 high). Sustained break there should confirm long term bullish trend reversal. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 at 167.93. On the downside, sustained break of 149.03 support, however, will indicate rejection by 156.59. Fall from 156.05 would be at least correcting the whole rise from 123.94. Deeper fall would be seen back to 142.71 resistance turned support first.