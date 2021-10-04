GBP/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 149.53; (P) 150.14; (R1) 151.05; More…

GBP/JPY’s break of 150.92 minor resistance suggests that it has defended 149.03 key support again. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 152.54 resistance. Firm break there will suggest that correction from 156.05 has completed, and turn near term outlook bullish for retesting this high. On the downside, however, sustained break of 149.03 key support will carry larger bearish implication and target 143.78 fibonacci level.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). As long as 149.03 support holds, such rise would still resume at a later stage. However, sustained break of 149.03 support will indicate rejection by 156.59 (2018 high). Fall from 156.05 would at least be correcting the whole rise from 123.94 (2020 low). Deeper fall would be seen back 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 156.05 at 143.78 first.