Daily Pivots: (S1) 150.63; (P) 151.27; (R1) 151.84; More…

GBP/JPY’s fall from 158.19 is still in progress and intraday bias remains on the downside for 100% projection of 158.19 to 152.35 from 154.70 at 148.86 next, which is close to 148.93 key structural support. Decisive break there will carry larger bearish implication and target 161.8% projection at 145.25 next. For now, near term outlook will stay bearish as long as 154.70 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, the break of medium term channel support, and bearish divergence condition in week MACD are raising the chance of medium term topping at 158.19. Firm break of 148.93 support will argue that GBP/JPY is at least correcting the whole rise from 123.94 (2020 low). In this case, deeper fall would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 158.19 at 145.10. Nevertheless, strong rebound from 148.93 will retain medium term bullishness for another rise through 158.19 at a later stage.