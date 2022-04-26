<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 161.77 (P) 163.55; (R1) 165.04; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral as correction from 168.40 is extending. downside should be contained by 159.02 support to bring another rally. On the upside, break of 168.40 will resume larger up trend. However, firm break of 159.02 will dampen this bullish case and bring deeper pull back.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 (2016 low) at 167.93 will be a long term bullish signal, and could pave the way back to 195.86 high. This will now remain the favored case as long as 150.95 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.