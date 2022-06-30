<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 165.23; (P) 165.79; (R1) 166.17; More…

Outlook in GBP/JPY is unchanged and intraday bias stays neutral for the moment. On the upside, decisive break of 168.67 resistance will resume larger up trend. Next near term target is 100% projection of 155.57 to 168.67 from 159.97 at 173.07. On the downside, below 164.45 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 159.97 support instead.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 (2016 low) at 167.93 will be a long term bullish signal, and could pave the way back to 195.86 high. This will now remain the favored case as long as 155.57 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.