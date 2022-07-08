<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 162.20; (P) 162.91; (R1) 164.23; More…

Price actions in GBP/JPY are not too decisive so far. But further fall is in favor with 162.56 minor resistance intact. Firm break of 159.97 support will raise the chance of rejection by 167.93 long term fibonacci resistance. Deeper fall would be seen to 155.57 support for confirmation. On the upside, break of 165.26 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 168.67 high.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 (2016 low) at 167.93 will be a long term bullish signal, and could pave the way back to 195.86 high. This will now remain the favored case as long as 155.57 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.