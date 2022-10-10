<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 160.46; (P) 161.53; (R1) 162.28; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral first. While further rise could be seen, strong resistance might be seen from 169.10 high to limit upside, at least on first attempt. On the downside, below 159.41 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 148.93 again. However, firm break of 169.10 will confirm resumption of larger up trend.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, strong support from 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 169.10 at 151.84 suggests that price actions from 169.10 are developing into a corrective pattern only. That is, rise from 123.94 (2020 low) should resume at a later stage. This will now remain the favored case as long as 148.93 support holds.