Fri, Oct 14, 2022 @ 13:39 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookGBPJPY OutlookGBP/JPY Daily Outlook

GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 163.67; (P) 165.48; (R1) 168.63; More…

GBP/JPY’s rise from 148.93 resumed by breaking through 165.69 resistance. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 169.10 high. Decisive break there will confirm larger up trend resumption. For now, further rally will remain in favor as long as 159.71 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, strong support from 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 169.10 at 151.84 suggests that price actions from 169.10 are developing into a corrective pattern only. That is, rise from 123.94 (2020 low) should resume at a later stage. This will now remain the favored case as long as 148.93 support holds.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.