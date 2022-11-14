Mon, Nov 14, 2022 @ 09:05 GMT
GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 162.82; (P) 164.46; (R1) 165.86; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral first. Strong rebound from current level, followed by break of 166.06 minor support will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 172.11 high. However, sustained trading below 38.2% retracement of 148.93 to 172.11 at 163.25 will bring deeper decline to 61.8% retracement at 157.78 and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, there is no clear sign of medium term topping yet. Up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) could still resume through 172.11 high at a later stage. However, firm break of 159.71 support will argue that it’s already in correction to the up trend from 123.94, and deeper decline would be seen back towards 148.93 support.

