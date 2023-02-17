Daily Pivots: (S1) 160.20; (P) 160.86; (R1) 161.24; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral with focus staying on 161.80 resistance. Decisive break there, and sustained trading above 55 day EMA (now at 160.99) will argue that whole decline from 172.11 has completed. Bias will be back on the upside for 169.26/172.11 resistance zone. On the downside, break of 155.33 low will resume the fall from 172.11 to 153.70 fibonacci level next.

In the bigger picture, as long as 163.02 support turned resistance holds, decline from 172.11 medium term top is expected to continue to 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 172.11 at 153.70. Sustained break there will raise the change of trend reversal and target 61.8% retracement at 142.34. Nevertheless, break of 163.02 support turned resistance will argue that the decline has completed, and retain medium term bullishness.