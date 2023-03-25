GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/JPY’s late breach of 158.53 support indicate that fall from 165.99 is resuming. This decline is seen as part of the whole fall from 172.11. Initial bias is now on the downside for retesting 155.33 low next. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 163.32 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, as long as 38.2% retracement of 123.94 (2020 low) to 172.11 (2022 high) at 153.70 holds, medium term bullishness is retained. That is, larger up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Break of 172.11 high to resume such up trend is expected at a later stage.

In the longer term picture, as long as 55 month EMA (now at 153.06) holds, rise from 122.75 (2016 low) could still extend higher at a later stage to 195.86 (2015 high).