Daily Pivots: (S1) 163.43; (P) 163.94; (R1) 164.90; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the upside for 165.99 resistance. Break there will resume the whole rebound from 155.33 to 169.26 resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 162.95 minor support will mix up the outlook and turn intraday bias neutral.

In the bigger picture, as long as 38.2% retracement of 123.94 (2020 low) to 172.11 (2022 high) at 153.70 holds, medium term bullishness is retained. That is, larger up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Break of 172.11 high to resume such up trend is expected at a later stage.