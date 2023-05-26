<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 171.92; (P) 172.35; (R1) 172.98; More…

While GBP/JPY continues to lose upside momentum,. there is no sign of topping yet. Further rally is expected with 171.26 minor support intact. Current rally should target 100% projection of 148.93 to 172.11 from 155.33 at 178.51. Nevertheless, break of 171.26 minor support will delay the bullish case, and turn bias to the downside for deeper retreat.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 172.11 resistance (2022 high). Decisive break there will resume whole up trend from 123.94 (2020 low). Next target will be 161.8% projection of 122.75 (2016 low) to 156.59 (2018 high) from 123.94 at 178.69. Nevertheless, firm break of 165.40 support will indicate rejection by 172.11 and extend the corrective pattern from there with another falling leg.