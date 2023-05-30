Tue, May 30, 2023 @ 14:11 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 172.99; (P) 173.48; (R1) 174.02; More…

Further rally is expected in GBP/JPY as long as 171.26 support holds. Current up trend should target 100% projection of 148.93 to 172.11 from 155.33 at 178.51. Nevertheless, break of 171.26 minor support will delay the bullish case, and turn bias to the downside for deeper retreat.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is extending. Next target will be 161.8% projection of 122.75 (2016 low) to 156.59 (2018 high) from 123.94 at 178.69. For now, medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 155.33 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.

