Daily Pivots: (S1) 172.85; (P) 173.32; (R1) 173.95; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY stays neutral as consolidation from 174.66 is extending. Deeper pull back cannot be ruled out, but outlook will stay bullish as long as 167.82 support holds. Break of 174.66 will resume larger up trend to 100% projection of 148.93 to 172.11 from 155.33 at 178.51.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is extending. Next target will be 161.8% projection of 122.75 (2016 low) to 156.59 (2018 high) from 123.94 at 178.69. For now, medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 165.99 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pull back.