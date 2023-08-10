<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 182.45; (P) 182.73; (R1) 183.09; More…

GBP/JPY’s rally is trying to resume and intraday bias is back on the upside. Decisive break of 183.99 will confirm larger up trend resumption. Next target is 61.8% projection of 158.24 to 183.99 from 176.29 at 192.20. For now, near term outlook will stay bullish as long as 180.41 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, as long as 172.11 resistance turned support holds, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is expected to continue through 183.99 at a later stage, towards 195.86 (2015 high). Nevertheless, firm break of 172.11 will argue that larger correction is already underway.