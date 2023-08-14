<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 183.55; (P) 183.89; (R1) 184.38; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the upside at this point. Sustained break of 183.99 will confirm larger up trend resumption. Next target is 61.8% projection of 158.24 to 183.99 from 176.29 at 192.20. For now, near term outlook will stay bullish as long as 180.41 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 195.86 (2015 high). This will now remain the favored case as long as 176.29 support holds, even in case of deeper pull back.