Daily Pivots: (S1) 183.47; (P) 183.93; (R1) 184.66; More…

As long as 185.76 resistance holds, further decline is expected in GBP/JPY. Break of 182.66 will resume the fall from 186.75. Sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 182.39) will argue that it’s already in a larger scale correction and target 176.29 support next. On the upside, break of 185.67 resistance will indicate that the pull back from 186.75 has completed. Further rise should then be seen through 186.75 to resume larger up trend.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 195.86 (2015 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 176.29 support holds, even in case of deeper pull back.