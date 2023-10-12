<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 182.86 (P) 183.31; (R1) 184.12; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY stays on the upside for the moment. Pull back from 186.75 should have completed 178.02 already. Stronger rally would be seen back to 185.67/186.75 resistance zone. However, below 181.53 minor support will mix up the outlook and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, fall from 186.75 is currently seen as a corrective move only. As long as 176.29 support holds, larger up trend from 123.94 (202 low) should still be in progress. Break of 186.75 will target 195.86 (2015 high). Nevertheless, firm break of 176.29 will confirm medium term topping, and bring lengthier and deeper consolidations.