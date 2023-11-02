<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 182.81; (P) 183.57; (R1) 184.18; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral with current retreat and some consolidations could be seen. But further rise is expected as long as 180.74 support holds. Above 184.29 will resume the rally from 178.02, and target retest of 186.75 high.



In the bigger picture, fall from 186.75 is seen as a corrective move only. As long as 176.29 support holds, larger up trend from 123.94 (202 low) should still be in progress. Break of 186.75 will target 195.86 (2015 high). Nevertheless, firm break of 176.29 will confirm medium term topping, and bring lengthier and deeper consolidations.