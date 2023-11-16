<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 187.37; (P) 187.80; (R1) 188.41; More…

A temporary top is in place at 188.26 in GBP/JPY and intraday bias is turned neutral for consolidations. Downside should be contained by 55 4H EMA (now at 185.86) to bring rebound. Break of 188.26 will resume larger up trend to 161.8% projection of 178.02 to 183.79 from 180.74 at 190.07.

In the bigger picture, as long as 178.02 support holds, larger up trend from 123.94 (202 low) should still be in progress, next target is 195.86 (2015 high). For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 183.79 resistance turned support holds, in case of deep pullback.