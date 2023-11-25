GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/JPY’s up trend resumed last week by breaking through 188.26. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 61.8% projection of 180.74 to 188.26 from 184.44 at 189.08 first. Break will target 100% projection at 191.96 next. On the downside, below 187.08 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, as long as 184.44 support holds, larger up trend from 123.94 (202 low) should still be in progress, next target is 195.86 (2015 high). However, firm break of 184.44 will now argue that a medium term top is formed, possibly in bearish divergence condition in D MACD, and bring deeper fall back to 178.02 support.

In the longer term picture, rise from 122.75 (2016 low) in still in progress but started losing upside momentum as seen in W MACD. Further rise will remain in favor, though, as long as 178.02 support holds, to retest 195.86 (2015 high).