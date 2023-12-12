<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 182.01; (P) 183.17; (R1) 184.68; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral first with current retreat. On the downside, break of 181.66 minor support will suggest that rebound from 178.58 has completed. Intraday bias will be back to the downside for retesting 178.58 low. Overall outlook will stay bearish as long as 184.44 support turned resistance support turned resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, while a medium term top is in place at 188.63, there is no clear sign of long term bearish trend reversal yet. As long as 55 W EMA (now at 175.67) holds, price actions from 188.63 are seen as a corrective move only. Larger up trend from 123.94 (2022 low) could resume at a later stage.