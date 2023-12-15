<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 179.23; (P) 180.22; (R1) 182.10; More…

GBP/JPY recovered after dipping to 178.32 and intraday bias is turned neutral first. Deeper decline is expected as long as 184.30 resistance holds. Break of 178.32 will resume the whole decline from 188.63. Sustained break of 178.02 will pave the way to 38.2% retracement of 148.93 to 188.63 at 173.46.

In the bigger picture, while a medium term top is in place at 188.63, there is no clear sign of long term bearish trend reversal yet. As long as 55 W EMA (now at 175.67) holds, price actions from 188.63 are seen as a corrective move only. Larger up trend from 123.94 (2022 low) could resume at a later stage.