GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

Much volatility was seen in GBP/JPY, as it reversed after failing to break through 184.44 support turned resistance, and then dived to 178.32, then recovered again. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. Deeper decline is expected as long as 184.30 resistance holds. Break of 178.32 will resume the whole fall from 188.63. Sustained break of 178.02 will pave the way to 38.2% retracement of 148.93 to 188.63 at 173.46.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 188.63 medium term top are currently seen as a correction to the up trend from 148.93 (2022 low) only. As long as 172.11 resistance turned support holds, larger up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in favor to resume through 188.63 at a later stage.

In the longer term picture, rise from 122.75 (2016 low) in still in progress but started losing upside momentum as seen in W MACD. Further rise will remain in favor, though, as long as 172.11 support holds, to retest 195.86 (2015 high).