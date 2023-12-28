Daily Pivots: (S1) 180.98; (P) 181.58; (R1) 182.14; More…

GBP/JPY is still bounded in sideway trading and intraday bias remains neutral at this point. Further decline is expected as long as 184.15 resistance holds. On the downside, break of will resume the decline from 188.63 and target 38.2% retracement of 148.93 to 188.63 at 173.46. However, decisive break of 184.15 will argue that pull back from 188.63 has completed and bring retest of this high.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 188.63 medium term top are currently seen as a correction to the up trend from 148.93 (2022 low) only. As long as 172.11 resistance turned support holds, larger up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in favor to resume through 188.63 at a later stage.