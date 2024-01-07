GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

Immediate focus is now on 184.15 in GBP/JPY after last week’s strong rebound. Sustained break there will argue that whole pull back from 188.63 has completed and bring further rally to retest this high. Nevertheless, rejection by 184.15 will retain near term bearishness for another fall through 178.32 later.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 188.63 medium term top are seen as a correction to the up trend from 148.93 (2022 low) only. As long as 172.11 resistance turned support holds, larger up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in favor to resume through 188.63 at a later stage.

In the longer term picture, rise from 122.75 (2016 low) in still in progress despite loss of upside momentum as seen in W MACD. Further rise will remain in favor, as long as 172.11 support holds, to retest 195.86 (2015 high).