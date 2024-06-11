Daily Pivots: (S1) 199.22; (P) 199.64; (R1) 200.33; More…

GBP/JPY is staying in range below 200.72 and intraday bias stays neutral. On the downside, break of 197.28 will strengthen the case that rise from 191.34 has completed. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for 195.02 support first. However, decisive break of 200.72 will resume larger uptrend instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 188.63 resistance turned support holds, long term up trend is expected to continue. Sustained trading above 200.53 will pave the way to 100% projection of 155.33 to 188.63 from 178.32 at 211.62.