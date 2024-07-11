GBP/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 206.68; (P) 207.25; (R1) 208.34; More…

GBP/JPY’s steep decline and strong break of 206.12 support suggest that a short term top is formed at 208.09, on bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD. While deeper decline cannot be ruled out, downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 191.34 to 208.09 at 201.69 to bring rebound, and set the range of consolidations below 208.09.

In the bigger picture, long term up trend is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 155.33 to 188.63 from 178.32 at 211.62. Outlook will stay bullish as long as 200.72 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pullback.