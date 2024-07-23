Tue, Jul 23, 2024 @ 09:09 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 202.15; (P) 202.88; (R1) 203.86; More

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the downside for the moment. Fall from 208.09, as a correction to whole rise from 178.32, is in progress. Sustained break of 55 D EMA (now at 201.13) will target 38.2% retracement of 178.32 to 208.09 at 196.71. Nevertheless, break of 204.20 resistance will retain near term bullishness and bring retest of 208.09 high.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 188.63 resistance turned support holds. Long term up trend remains in favor to continue through 208.09 at a later stage. However, firm break of 188.63 will be a strong sign of bearish trend reversal.

