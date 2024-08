Daily Pivots: (S1) 186.37; (P) 188.64; (R1) 189.89; More…

In the bigger picture, fall from 208.09 medium term top is seen as correcting the up trend from 148.93 (2022 low). 38.2% retracement of 148.93 to 208.09 at 185.49 is already met. Decisive break there will argue that even larger scale correction is already underway. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 W EMA (now at 189.31) holds. in case of rebound.