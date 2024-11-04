Daily Pivots: (S1) 196.10; (P) 197.24; (R1) 198.69; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral for consolidations below 199.79. Further rally is expected as long as 55 D EMA (now at 194.26) holds. Above 199.79 will resume the rebound from 180.00 to retest 208.09 high. However, sustained break of 55 D EMA will argue that the corrective rise has completed already, and turn near term outlook bearish for 180.00/183.70 support zone.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to whole rally from 123.94 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 and 208.09. However, decisive break of 175.94 will argue that deeper correction is underway.