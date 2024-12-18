Daily Pivots: (S1) 194.57; (P) 195.23; (R1) 195.81; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the upside for the moment. Rise from 188.07 is seen as another rising leg in the corrective pattern from 180.00. Further rally would be seen to 199.79 resistance. On the downside, break of 192.84 support will turn intraday bias back to the downside for 188.07 support instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to whole rally from 123.94 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 and 208.09. However, decisive break of 175.94 will argue that deeper correction is underway.