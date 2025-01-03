Daily Pivots: (S1) 193.63; (P) 195.58; (R1) 196.97; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral for the moment. Further rise is still in favor with 194.04 minor support intact. Corrective pattern from 180.00 is extending with another rising leg. On the upside, above 1999.79 will will target channel resistance (now at 203.90). However, firm break of 194.04 will turn bias to the downside fro 188.07 support instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to whole rally from 123.94 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 and 208.09. However, decisive break of 175.94 will argue that deeper correction is underway.