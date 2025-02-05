Daily Pivots: (S1) 191.89; (P) 192.53; (R1) 193.28; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY stays neutral at this point. On the downside, firm break of 189.31 will suggest that corrective pattern from 180.00 has completed. But before that, the pattern could still extend. Break of 194.73 will bring stronger rebound instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to whole rally from 123.94 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 and 208.09. However, decisive break of 175.94 will argue that deeper correction is underway.