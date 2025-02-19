Daily Pivots: (S1) 191.12; (P) 191.53; (R1) 192.22; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral for the moment. Outlook is unchanged that corrective pattern from 180.00 is extending, possibly with rebound from 187.04 as another upleg. Above 193.04 will target 194.73 resistance first. Firm break there will solidify this case and target 198.94 next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to rally from 123.94 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall to 100% projection of 208.09 to 180.00 from 199.79 at 171.70, even still as a correction.