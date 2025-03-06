Thu, Mar 06, 2025 @ 09:45 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 191.13; (P) 191.73; (R1) 192.57; More

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral as range trading continues. On the upside, firm , fir break of 193.04 will resume the rebound from 187.04 to 194.73 resistance, and then 198.94. On the downside, firm break of 187.04 will extend the fall from 199.79 towards 180.00 support. Overall, corrective pattern from 180.00 might still be extending.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to rally from 123.94 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.

