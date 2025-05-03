GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY’s rebound from 184.35 extended higher last week but retreated after hitting 193.72. Initial bias is turned neutral this week first. Further rise is expected as long as 189.97 support holds. Above 193.72 will target 195.95 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to rally from 123.94 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 175.94 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.

In the longer term picture, while a medium term top was formed at 208.09 (2024 high), it’s still early to conclude that the up trend from 122.75 (2016 low) has completed. But GBP/JPY is at least in a medium term corrective phase, with risk of correction to 55 M EMA (now at 175.85).