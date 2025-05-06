Daily Pivots: (S1) 190.63; (P) 191.47; (R1) 191.92; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral and more consolidations could be seen below 193.72. Further rise is expected as long as 189.97 support holds. Above 193.72 will resume the rise from 184.35 and target 195.95 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to rally from 123.94 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 175.94 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.