Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral with current retreat and some more consolidations would be seen first. Near term outlook will stay bullish as long as 193.99 support holds. Above 198.78 will resume the rise from 184.35 to 199.79 resistance. Break there will target 100% projection of 180.00 to 199.79 from 184.35 at 204.14.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to rally from 123.94 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 175.94 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.