Daily Pivots: (S1) 199.59; (P) 199.94; (R1) 200.47; More…

A temporary top is formed at 200.26 and intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral for consolidations. Near term outlook will stay bullish as long as 195.01 support holds. Above 200.26 will extend the rally from 180.00 to 100% projection of 180.00 to 199.79 from 184.35 at 204.14.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 (2024 high) are seen as a correction to rally from 123.94 (2020 low). The pattern might still extend with another falling leg. But in that case, strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 to contain downside. Meanwhile, decisive break of 208.09 will confirm long term up trend resumption.