Daily Pivots: (S1) 202.62; (P) 202.93; (R1) 203.40; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY stays neutral first. More consolidations could be seen but with 201.24 resistance turned support intact, further rally is still in favor. Break of 205.30 will target 61.8% projection of 184.35 to 199.96 from 197.47 at 207.11. However, firm break of 201.24 will confirm short term topping and bring deeper fall back to 197.47 support instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 (2024 high) are seen as a corrective pattern which might have completed at 184.35. Firm break of 208.09 high will resume the up trend from 123.94 (2020 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 148.93 to 208.09 from 184.35 at 220.90. However, firm break of 197.47 will dampen this view and could extend the corrective pattern with another fall.