Daily Pivots: (S1) 211.35; (P) 212.95; (R1) 214.10; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral as consolidations pattern from 214.83 is extending with another leg. On the upside. firm break of 214.83 will resume larger up trend to 220.90 projection level next. Rejection by 214.83 will bring more consolidations first. But in case of another dip, downside should be contained by 55 D EMA (now at 209.79) to bring rally resumption.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 148.93 (2022 low) to 208.09 (2024 high) from 184.35 at 220.90. On the downside, break of 205.30 resistance turned support is needed to indicate medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish even in case of deep pullback.