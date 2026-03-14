GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY rose further to 213.28 last week. But subsequent selloff from there argue that the rebound fro 207.20 has completed as a three-wave corrective move. Initial bias is mildly on the downside this week for 209.15. Firm break there will solidify this case and target 207.20 next. On the upside, however, above 213.28 will target a retest on 214.98 high instead.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Firm break of 214.98 will target 61.8% projection of 148.93 (2022 low) to 208.09 (2024 high) from 184.35 at 220.90. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 202.80) holds, even in case of another deep pullback.

In the long term picture, up trend from 116.83 (2011 low) is in progress. Next target is 251.09 (2007 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 55 M EMA (now at 184.02) holds.