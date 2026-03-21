GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY’s late breach of 212.70 resistance argues that rebound from 207.20 might be resuming. Initial bias is mildly on the upside this week for 213.28 first. Firm break there will target a retest on 214.98 high. For now, risk will stay mildly on the upside as long as 210.77 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Firm break of 214.98 will target 61.8% projection of 148.93 (2022 low) to 208.09 (2024 high) from 184.35 at 220.90. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 203.13) holds, even in case of another deep pullback.

In the long term picture, up trend from 116.83 (2011 low) is in progress. Next target is 251.09 (2007 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 55 M EMA (now at 184.02) holds.