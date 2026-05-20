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GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex
By ActionForex

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral as range trading continues. Consolidations from 210.43 is extending with another rising leg. On the downside, firm break of 210.43 will resume the corrective fall from 21658. However, sustained break of 214.40 will bring stronger rise back to retest 216.58 high instead.

In the bigger picture, while the fall from 216.58 is steep, there is no clear sign of trend reversal yet. The long term up trend could still extend to 61.8% projection of 148.93 (2022 low) to 208.09 (2024 high) from 184.35 at 220.90 on resumption. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA (now at 205.91) will argue that it’s already in medium term down trend for 184.35 support.

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ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

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