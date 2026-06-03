HomeTechnical OutlookGBPJPY OutlookGBPJPY Wave Analysis

GBPJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

GBPJPY: ⬆️ Buy

  • GBPJPY broke resistance level 215.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 216.50

GBPJPY currency pair recently broke the resistance area between the resistance level 215.00 (which stopped the previous waves (b) and i) and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of wave b from the start of May.

The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the active impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the strong daily uptrend and the continuation of the bearish yen sentiment, GBPJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 216.50 (top of the previous impulse wave 1).

Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Latest Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading