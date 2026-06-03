GBPJPY Wave Analysis

GBPJPY: ⬆️ Buy

GBPJPY broke resistance level 215.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 216.50

GBPJPY currency pair recently broke the resistance area between the resistance level 215.00 (which stopped the previous waves (b) and i) and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of wave b from the start of May.

The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the active impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the strong daily uptrend and the continuation of the bearish yen sentiment, GBPJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 216.50 (top of the previous impulse wave 1).